Educationist urges school leavers to focus on emotional, moral development

By Taiye Olayemi

Lagos , Dec. 1, 2020 An educationist, Mr Saeed Hassan, has

called on school leavers to focus on emotional and moral development in addition to their academics.

He made the call in an interview with newsmen on the sidelines of a mini graduation of Nigeria Tulip International College (NTIC), Ogun Boys School on Tuesday.

Hassan, who is principal of the college, said that the students had been groomed to become good components of the society in preparation for the 21st century skills.

“We have prepared ourselves to deliver quality education to our students to become a good component of the society.

“As they are about to join professional education in the university, they must not only focus on their academics alone, but also on their emotional and moral development so that they would grow to become influential figures of the society.

“I can adjudge the students to be above board in their behavioural record and remarkable in terms of academic and discipline, ” he said.

According to him, the graduands have been equipped with knowledge and skills that will enable them to face and overcome the rigorous demands of the higher institution.

“We are not in doubt as to their capacity to face all the challenges of university education,” Hassan said.

Also, Mr Opeyemi Aminu, PTA Chairman of the college, told the graduands to take responsibility for themselves and always consider all that has been inculcated in them.

“Our concentration has been on academics, morals and religion and we want them to take all that along with them to the next level so that those values would be a guide for them.

“They should keep our flag flying and exhibit good morals,” he said.

A parent, Brig. Gen. Murtala Abdullahi, who was also the Chairman of the occasion, appreciated the efforts of teachers and supervisors on the students.

Abdullahi said that the commitment of the teachers resulted in the good grades the students got in their West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

On his part, Mr Olayinka Aderoju, the college’s Vice Principal, described the graduating students as remarkable in different but positive ways.

Aderoju stated that none of the graduands had any record with the disciplinary committee of the school since joining in 2008, describing such as a rare situation.

“My advice is that the same diligence and commitment they have shown to their studies here should be maintained in the university,” he said.

