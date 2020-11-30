Uzodimma Removes Curfew, Warns against Illegal Protests

The Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodimma has completely relaxed the existing curfew of 10pm to 6am imposed on the State at the wake of the #ENDSARS protest.

This is after reviewing the security situation in the State and measures put in place by security agencies to contain the mayhem caused by the #ENDSARs protest and the attendant activities of hoodlums that accompanied the protest.

During the protests public and private properties were destroyed and some security agents killed in the process.

Announcing the removal on Monday, Governor Uzodimma told newsmen that the decision was taken after a careful evaluation of the security situation in the state and measures taken to check the excesses of the #EndSARS protests.

He said: “Having observed that the situation(threat) have remarkably improved and with due consultations with security agencies, the State has decided to totally relax the curfew on the State to enable the citizens go about their normal businesses without fear of molestation or harassment.”

He warned Unions or Groups to stir clear of anything, actions or inactions that will lead to any form of protest and advised that where there is any reason for a protest or procession, the group must obtain police permit from the Commissioner of Police before embarking on any of such actions so that the security agencies that monitor the procession.

He thanked Imo people for their cooperation during and after the curfew and prayed them to continue to maintain peace and harmony in Imo State.

