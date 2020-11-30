Uzodimma decries moral decadence at Imo State University calls for prayers

The Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodimma has decried the moral decadence at the Imo State University, saying the development is impacting the citadel of learning negatively.

Consequently, the governor has called for fervent prayers from al well meaning Imo State indigenes for the school if they are really interested in having a University.

Speaking at the Silver Jubilee priesthood celebration of Rev. Fr. Gerald Njoku of Imo State University Chaplaincy Owerri at the weekend, the governor said the moral standard, indiscipline, behavioral pattern and everything about the University management, staff and student is something to worry about.

Governor Uzodimma said the result of the recent automation on IMSU by his administration shows that the school “has the highest bureau fraud, worst student enrolment fraud, unforgivable academic fraud, and worse still, inexplicable certificate falsification.”

To avoid losing the citadel of learning, the Governor pleaded with the Priests at the University and others in the state to join hands in prayer and supplication to recover the school which he said “was once the pride of Imo State.”

He emphasized that part of the reason he pleaded with Bishop Lucius Ugorji, the Bishop of Umuahia Diocese and Administrative Bishop of Ahiara Diocese to head the Governing Council of the University was because of the rot he saw at the place, saying he believed that if Bishop Ugorji is given all required, he and his team will be able to recover the University from total collapse.

The Governor reminded his audience that there is no other time to tell Imo people the truth about what is happening in every facet of the state than now, saying, “the State has left the leftist side and moving to the right side of success to change the wrong narrative of yesteryears.”

Governor Uzodimma congratulated the celebrant, Rev. Fr. Njoku on his Silver Jubilee Anniversary and wished him well in his continued work in the vineyard of God, while calling all Christians to continue to support the Church to help our faith to grow.

