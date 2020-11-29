Weststar Increases Product Portfolio with Mercedes-Benz Axor

Weststar Associates Limited, Authorized General Distributor of Mercedes-Benz in Nigeria, has announced Mercedes-Benz Axor as its new offering for commercial vehicle fleet owners in Nigeria.

A statement sent to Brand Spur Nigeria on Friday said:

”The Mercedes-Benz Axor is the perfect combination of strength, cost-effectiveness and comfort. In true Mercedes-Benz Trucks fashion, the Axor provides the type of solutions for your business that make the difference.

It pulls together power and rigidity to battle the challenges of on-road haulage distribution, agricultural production and off-road construction work as it makes the light even the heaviest loads.

The Mercedes-Benz Axoris unburdened when it comes to demands on the highway, off-road and on construction sites. The Axor truck line is composed of road models for applications between 74 tonnes and a maximum traction capacity of123 tonnes.

Thus, offering a perfect mix between robustness and comfort, in addition to ensuring optimum profitability for the most varied cargo transport applications.

The Mercedes-Benz Axor comes in two applications; Articulated and Rigid. The Articulated application comes as a tractor, while the Rigid application comes as a chassis.

This makes the Axor ideal for a variety of tasks from distributing loads with low operating cost, to transporting heavy materials like sand, stone, gravel, ore and others. Regardless of your application, the Mercedes-Benz Axor will meet your needs with all the reliability and durability characterized by the Mercedes-Benz brand.

The powertrain comes with a variety of 6 cylinder in-line engines running on 326hp(240 kW) – 439hp(323 kW) of power and 1.300 Nm – 2,200 Nmof torque. This gives the Axor all the strength and robustness it needs to face the different challenges from urban and road transport to off-road scenarios especially.

Also, the engine variants of the Axorcome in Euro III version for the Nigerian market. The transmission is semi-automated with 16 gears and the rear axles are the robust axles with hub reduction.

The transmission also comes with the Telligent gearshift system which requires only a short backwards or forward movement of the gearshift lever to signal the intent to change gear. The Telligent gearshift is also equipped with a special construction mode feature.

The Mercedes-Benz Axor ensures excellent cost-benefit and great productivity, due to its low fuel consumption. This, in turn, generates greater profitability for businesses that adopt its usage. Tools like the Econometer assist the driver in monitoring fuel consumption in the vehicle.

It indicates to the driver the best working revolution-range of the engine to ensure less fuel consumption. In addition, the driver can monitor in real-time the fuel consumption rate of his vehicle and at the end of his trip, he can also check to see the average consumption rate.

Whether you’re driving on-road or off-road, the Mercedes-Benz Axor offers extreme driving comfort with its cab purposefully designed to provide a productive workday and peaceful hours of rest. The cabs are spacious and ergonomic, providing comfort, tranquillity and safety for the driver.

Mercedes-Benz Axor comes with 3 cab variants; the S-Cab, M-Cab and L-Cab. Some of the highlights include; controls with easy access, several storage compartments, pneumatic driver’s seat with multiple adjustments, height and angle adjustable steering providing optimal driving position, as well as air conditioning, electric windows and locks, cruise control with standard speed limiter for all models.

When it comes to safety the Mercedes-Benz Axor is equipped with some of the latest technology from Mercedes-Benz, for instance, the Anti-lock Brake System (ABS) offers greater safety, as the vehicle remains in drivable conditions even in critical braking situations. The ABS brake system is standard equipment for all models in the Axor truck series.

Speaking on the Mercedes-Benz Axor, Mr. Mirko Plath, MD/CEO Weststar Associates Limited, said;

“Businesses always aim at getting the best value for their money and this is why we continue to offer solutions that bring sustainable and long-term profits for our clients. The Mercedes-Benz Axor is all that in a nutshell, a perfect combination of strength, cost-effectiveness and comfort.”

The Mercedes-Benz Axor is now available in Nigeria, courtesy of Weststar Associates Limited, the Authorized General Distributor of Mercedes-Benz in Nigeria and Tetralog Nigeria Limited, Mercedes-Benz Authorized Dealer in Eastern Nigeria.

Like this: Like Loading...