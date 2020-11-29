Stakeholders task students on patriotism, contribution to national development

By Ruth Oketunde

Abuja, Nov. 28, 2020 Stakeholders in the education sector have called on Nigerian students to be more patriotic, responsible and contribute meaningfully to the growth of the country.

They made the call at the first graduation ceremony of the Air Force Girls Comprehensive School, Abuja, on Saturday.

Naija247news reports that 51 students graduated from the institution.

Prof. Sani Muhammad, Deputy Vice Chancellor (Administration), University of Abuja, who was the Guest of Honour at the occasion, charged the students to be persistent in their academic pursuit and aim high.

“I will like to advise the students, as they are through with their secondary education and as they aspire to come into the university to acquire a higher degree, to ensure they contribute to national development.

“The secret is commitment, dedication and perseverance. They have to work hard and they must have Nigeria in mind. They must be patriotic. They must be committed and they must be achievers,” he said.

Group Capt. Hafsat Ali, Commandant of the school, in a remark, urged the students to put to use what they had learnt in the school.

She said that the COVID-19 pandemic almost disrupted the academic session and expressed happiness that ICT skills were deployed to neutralise whatever effect it would have had.

“I will advise that you use the I.C.T skills you garnered here to maximum effect as you strive to attain greater heights.

“I am really excited that the Nigerian Airforce, the school staff and parents have put in everything to make sure these girls are ready to face the world.

“The world is tough out there; we have told them that the training given to them is what is required to go out there and soar to greater heights,” he said.

Dr Josephine Akintunde, Guest Speaker at the occasion, also advised the students to be good ambassadors of the institution and their families in their future endeavours.

“I expect them to go into the world and be good citizens and be ready and determined to face the challenges of the world,” she said.

Miss Habiba Allahnanan, Best Graduating Student of the school, who could not contain her joy, said the journey was tough, but was fulfilled by the reward for her hard work.

Allahnanan, who graduated as the best student in English Language, scored five As, three Bs and one C in the recently released Secondary School Certificate Examination organised by WAEC.

She also scored 284 points in the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) examination.

“As the best graduating student, I feel so happy. Though it’s been a long and tough journey, today I got my reward. I feel so happy.

“I also want to say a very big thank you to my parents and my teachers because without them, I would not be what I am today,” she said.

Mr Mohammed Allahnanan, father of the best graduating student, who expressed delight over his daughter’s achievement, appreciated the school for giving parents an opportunity to enroll their wards, even as civilians.

“I feel very proud of her and the school. We are very grateful that she made such nice results. We hope that she finds herself in a good university where she will realise her dream of reading medicine,” he said.

