Parties sign peace accord for Bakura constituency by-election in Zamfara

By Ishaq Zaki

Bakura (Zamfara State), Nov. 28 2020 (NAN) Some 14 political parties participating in Bakura State House of Assembly by-elections in Zamfara on Dec. 5, have signed a peace accord.

The signing of the peace accord took place on Thursday in Bakura town, the Headquarters of Bakura local government area.

The event, which was presided over by the Commissioner of Police in the state, Usman Nagogo, had all heads of security agencies in the state in attendance.

The State’s Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Dr Asma’u Maikudi, also attended the event.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the All Progressives Congress, Peoples Democratic Party and National Rescue Movement were among the parties that signed the peace accord.Other parties were Social Democratic Party, African Democratic Congress, All Progressives Grant Alliance and Action Alliance among others.

CP Nagogo commended political parties in the state for conducting themselves in a peaceful manner during their primaries and campaigns.

“The conduct of political parties is encouraging, we commend the leadership of both political parties, we hope this responsible attitude would be continued up to end of the election.

“As I said at the heads of security agencies in the state meeting on this election, we are highly ready to provide adequate security before, during and after the polls.

“All security agencies have resolved to be apolitical, we are going to maintain our constitutional role to ensure protection of lives and property.

“We are here to sign an undertaking for the election to be conducted peacefully.”

According to the CP, anyone that flouts the law will be punished.

In her remark, the State INEC Residence Electoral Commissioner (REC), Hajiya Asma’u Maikudi,hailed the cooperation from all stakeholders with the Commission in preparation for the conduct of the by-election.

Maikudi, who promised to conduct credible election, said the INEC was set for the by-election, We have our men and materials around.

“We have already got our non sensitive materials here; we are going to bring sensitive materials very soon and, as CP said, the conduct of the political parties leaders and other people of this area is commendable.

“I call on people of this area to be calm and support the Commission to conduct free, fair and credible election.

“Let us express the same conduct we showed at the 2019 general elections in this state,” She said.

She commended political parties for conducting peaceful primaries and campaigns and promised fairness to all political parties.

