Niger SSG reiterates govt’s commitment to promote agriculture

By Rita Iliya

Minna, Nov. 28, 2020 Niger government has reiterated its commitment to accord agriculture all the necessary attention it required to transform the economic fortunes of the state.

Alhaji Ahmed Matane, Secretary to the State Government (SSG) reiterated this in a statement by his Information Officer, Lawal Tanko in Minna on Saturday, after a visit Matane paid to Efugo Farms Limited, Otukpa, Benue State.

Matane, who visited the farms on invitation by Chief Audu Ogbeh, former Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development and also the Chief Executive Officer of Efugo Farms, said he was impressed with the cashew and palm kernel plantations on the farm.

The four kilometers of Cashew estate visited by the SSG had about 14,000 trees.

He called on the people of the state to take interest in commercial agriculture so as to complement government’s effort towards generating employment and revenue.

He called on the youth to shun all forms of criminality and rise to be employers of labour, through agriculture, with a view to making the State great.

While congratulating the CEO of Efugo Farms for the feat, Matane commended the ex-minister for embarking on such elaborate venture, after Ogbeh had commended the present administration in Niger state for showing great interest in promoting agriculture in the State.

The statement said that the visit of the SSG to Efugo Farms would afford Niger state the opportunity to tap from the experiences of Chief Ogbeh.

Matane had earlier paid a courtesy visit to the renown musician, Bongos Ikwue at his home in Otukpo, Benue.

