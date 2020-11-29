Gov. Bello attributes November salary cut on FAAC shortfall

By Rita Iliya

Minna, Nov. 28, 2020 Gov. Abubakar Bello of Niger has called for the understanding of the state civil servants and political appointees over the November salary cut.

He attributed the cut to the short fall from the Federation Accounts Allocation Committee (FAAC) as well as Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) of the state.

Bello, in a statement by Mrs Mary Noel-Berje, his Chief Press Secretary in Minna on Thursday, described the situation as unfortunate especially now that the economy was hitting hard on people due to recession.

He, however, said the decision was temporal and was hopeful that soonest the situation would improve.

Bello attributed the short fall to the present poor economic disposition of the country, adding that the situation was not peculiar to the state.

He noted that he was not unaware that a labourer deserves his full wage hence his administration would expedite actions toward improving IGR of the state so as to compliment FAAC allocation.

The governor noted that government was making efforts to improve on the state IGR by assenting to the Consolidated Revenue Law passed by the Niger State House of Assembly.

He appealed for the understanding of civil servants, political appointees and their dependants, assuring that government would not hesitate to do the needful as soon as the economic situation improve.

