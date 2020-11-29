5 Jigawa LGAs to benefit as Power Minister inaugurates 90Mw Substation

By Abdullahi Mohammed

Gagarawa (Jigawa), Nov. 28, 2020 The Minister of Power, Mr Saleh Mamman, on Saturday inaugurated the 2Nos. 60MVA, 132/33kV Transmission Substation with a capacity of 90Mw at Gagarawa, Jigawa, to boost electricity supply and propel industrial development in the state .

“This facility will enhance power supply in Jigawa State and surely help in industrial development, thereby supporting job creation efforts of the government both at the state and national levels,” the minister said, while inaugurating the facility in Gagarawa Local Government Area of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Federal Government, through the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), awarded the contract for the construction of the substation in 2012, with an initial completion period of 24 months.

The project was to cost $4,071,959.14 dollars , with a local Naira counterpart of N497,820,698.96, but was later reviewed due to insufficient funding.

Mamman expressed optimism that the substation would improve power supply and create more business opportunities in the state and beyond, while urging the benefiting communities to protect the facility and ensure that customers settled their bills as at and when due.

The minister also announced that the Federal Government had commenced the distribution of one million free meters to customers in Kano, Kaduna, Lagos States and Abuja, under the National Mass Metering Programme (NMMP) with the support of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

Also speaking, Gov. Muhammad Badaru of Jigawa said that the Gagarawa facility would propel industrial development, create job opportunities and boost revenue generation in the state, adding that the state had already put machinery in place for the development of industrial hubs around the facility.

According to him, the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria(MAN) in Kano State had similarly pledged to mobilise 25 companies to start production in the area.

The governor thanked President Buhari for completing the project, which will benefit no fewer than five LGAs, Gagarawa, Taura, Ringim, Gumel and Miga, boost socio-economic activities, increase revenue generation and address the epileptic power supply in the areas.

He commended the minister for his determination to ensure that the project became a reality.

