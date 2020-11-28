Unilever Makes Fresh Board Appointment

Unilever Nigeria Plc has announced the appointment of Mr. Jaime Aguilera as a Non-Executive Director into its board, with effect from January 1, 2021.

The new appointment was made known on Friday in Lagos in a statement by Unilever’s General Counsel and Secretary, Mrs. Abidemi Ademola, said that Mr. Aguilera is a well rounded business professional and broad operational expertise.

The statement read, “This to notify The Nigerian Stock Exchange and our esteemed shareholders that Mr Jaime Aguilera has been appointed as a Non-Executive Director of Unilever Nigeria Plc.

with effect from 1 January, 2021. The Board warmly welcomes Mr Jaime Aguilera and wishes him all the best in his new role.”

According to Unilever, Aguilera is a well rounded business professional, with broad operational expertise while working for top FMCG companies.

Jaime was appointed as Executive Vice President Unilever Eastern Europe in September 2016. Prior to joining Unilever.

It added that he has been with Coca-Cola, Nestlé and Procter & Gamble. His experience spans from Europe, Americas and Asia.

He has lived and operated in countries starting from Spain, Brazil, Greece, Mexico, Switzerland, then back to Spain.

His key expertise areas are in Sales & Marketing and he has lead teams in Spain, Brazil, South Eastern Europe, Middle East, Mexico and

Global teams.

The statement went further stating that, In 2009, he joined Unilever Spain as EVP & Chairman and then moved to his current role as Unilever Executive Vice President Africa, leading the Unilever business in Africa.

Jaime is of Spanish origin and is an alumnus of the Universidad Pontificia de Comillas- ICADE. Jaime majored in Economic Sciences, Management & Business Administration.

Below is the full membership of Unilever Nigeria Plc. is as follows:

Igwe Nnaemeka A. Achebe CFR, mni – Chairman Mr Carl Cruz (Filippino) – Managing Director Mr Jaime Aguilera (Spanish) – Non-Executive Director Mrs Abiola Alabi – Independent Non-Executive Director Mrs Ammuna Lawan Ali OON – Independent Non-Executive Director Mr Chika Nwobi – Independent Non-Executive Director Mr Felix Enwemadu – Executive Director Mrs Adesola Sotande-Peters – Executive Director Mr Mutiu Sunmonu CON, FNSE – Independent Non-Executive Director

