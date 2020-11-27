Unilever to Acquire SmartyPants Vitamins

By
News Wire
-
0
5

Unilever announced today that it has signed an agreement to acquire SmartyPants Vitamins, a U.S.-based Vitamin, Mineral & Supplement company.

Based in Los Angeles, SmartyPants Vitamins was founded in 2011 by entrepreneurs Courtney Nichols Gould and Gordon Gould, who set out to create a comprehensive supplement made from premium ingredients to support the wellbeing needs of children and adults.

SmartyPants Vitamins has a simple yet powerful promise: to be smart, simple and true. SmartyPants works with non-GMO certified ingredients and a range of sustainably sourced bio-available nutrients. Their product range is free from synthetic colors, artificial flavors, sweeteners and preservatives.

Peter Ter Kulve, President of Health & Wellbeing at Unilever, said: “SmartyPants Vitamins complements Unilever’s portfolio of brands (Horlicks, OLLY, Equilibra and Liquid

