NSE index up 0.24% with Transcorp, Access Bank, FBNH as most active stock

The market capitalisation of listed equities on the Nigerian Stock Exchange increased by N43 billion or 0.24 per cent to N18.227 trillion on Friday from N18.184 trillion recorded on Thursday.

Also, the NSE All-Share Index appreciated by 82.51 points to close at 34,885.51 against 34,803.00 achieved on Thursday.

Transcorp was the most active stock, accounting for 37.49 million shares worth N37.65 million.

It was trailed by Access Bank with an account of 22.87 million shares valued at N195.91 million, while FBN Holdings sold 19.79 million shares worth N145.66 million.

Zenith Bank traded 15.38 million shares valued N376.33 million, MTN Nigeria traded 11.58 million shares worth N1.79 billion.

MTN Nigeria Communications led the gainers’ table, increasing by N2 to close at N155 per share.

Unilever followed with 75k to close at N13.75, while Fidson added 37k to close at N5.47 per share.

NAHCO gained 20k to close at N2.40, while FBN Holdings appreciated by 15k to close at N7.40 per share.

On the other hand,Guaranty Trust Bank topped the losers’ chart, dropping by 40k to close at N35 per share.

Guinness trailed with a loss of 30k to close at N19, while Portland Paint dropped 24k to close at N2.16 per share.

Mansard Insurance was down by 16k to close at N2.34, while NEM Insurance dipped 8k to close at N2.47 per share.

