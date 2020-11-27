MTN enhances Business Growth at ICT and Business Skills Programme

MTN Nigeria, as part of its ICT and Business Skills programme, hosted young Nigerians to a capacity-building workshop.

The workshop was facilitated by trainers from Google, Cisco and IBM.

Participants were exposed to strategies on building an online presence and staying competitive by setting up and managing a Google My Business account, listing their services, and verifying their account.

They learnt the importance of a complete Google My Business listing which encourages trust, sales and more visibility.

Kenneth Awom, a Google certified trainer espoused on the types of digital marketing such as Search Engine Marketing, Social Media Marketing, Display Marketing, Content Marketing, Email/SMS Marketing. He said “planning a well thought out digital strategy and leveraging social media effectively is a key to business growth”

He talked about leveraging social media channels and email marketing for business growth, as a tool to generate more sales, add value to a brand, and improve marketing activities.

He admonished participants to get started with social media marketing by identifying their audience, choosing their social media channels, and posting engaging content regularly.

The MTNF ICT and Business Skills Training aims at building capacity for the youths (18–35) in ICT and Business Skills towards enhancing their employability and entrepreneurial abilities.

Over 1,930 youths have participated in the training program.

An impact assessment revealed that some of the trained participants have gone on to set up their own businesses using the skills gained at training.

