Carleton’s Sprott School of Business Launches Educational Partnership with Atlantic Hall School in Nigeria

Carleton University’s Sprott School of Business and Atlantic Hall School have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to enhance entrepreneurship and experiential learning opportunities for secondary school students in Nigeria.

“We are delighted to enter this educational partnership with Atlantic Hall School,” said Dana Brown, Dean of the Sprott School of Business. “We look forward to collaborating on teaching and learning initiatives that foster entrepreneurship and the next generation of change makers.”

Through this partnership, Sprott School of Business faculty in the Technology Innovation Management program will provide training to teachers from Atlantic Hall School to enhance the delivery of entrepreneurship education using experiential learning techniques that emphasize innovation management and new venture development.

“This highly creative initiative paves the way for a new relevant approach that will influence the way future curricular design interfaced with technology may offer real life cross-institutional learning opportunities to students both in Nigeria and Canada” said Andrew Jedras, Principal and CEO of Atlantic Hall School. “Utilising an innovative project-centered and active experiential delivery mode, students are fully and purposefully engaged in entrepreneurial programs.”

In addition, select students from Atlantic Hall School will participate in project-based learning at the Sprott School of Business as interns and will be mentored within the Sprott Student Consulting Group. The student consultants work in teams with real clients from business and community organizations to address a variety of business challenges and needs.

“The synergy and commitment of two world class institutions, bringing school and university students, teachers and professors working in close collaboration on actual community based entrepreneurial projects can only serve to further enrich and enhance the wider learning experiences of all,” added Jedras.

Chief Mrs. Taiwo Taiwo, Chairman of the Board of Trustee of Atlantic Hall said, “I speak on behalf of the trustees of Atlantic Hall to express our profound excitement that this unique partnership, which portends limitless opportunities for both our institutions and in a year in which we celebrated our 30th anniversary, has come into being.”

“This is such heartwarming news and clearly a milestone during our time in Canada to date,” said His Excellency Adeyinka O. Asekun, Nigerian High Commissioner to Canada. “I would like to acknowledge and appreciate all the hard work and tenacity on the part of various individuals that have made this possible. To Dean Dana Brown and her team at Carleton and Chief Taiwo Taiwo and her team at Atlantic Hall, I say kudos and congratulations! I believe the success of this well thought out collaboration will inspire and encourage many more such initiatives.”

ABOUT

Established in 1989, Atlantic Hall School is a co-educational, full boarding school located in Poka Epe, Lagos, Nigeria. Atlantic Hall School provides a high-quality education that equips students to take up leadership roles to help shape the changing world.

Located in Canada’s capital – Ottawa, the Sprott School of Business at Carleton University creates learning opportunities and scholarship that harness the potential and opportunity for business to improve lives worldwide.

Drawing upon our values of compassion, imagination and purpose, we can contribute to a better world ahead through the continued provision of outstanding education, research and partnerships.

Like this: Like Loading...