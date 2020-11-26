Water Quality Sensor Market: COVID-19 Business Continuity Plan | Increasing Pollution to Boost Growth | Technavio

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)– #GlobalWaterQualitySensorMarket –The new water quality sensor market research from Technavio indicates negative growth in the short term as the business impact of COVID-19 spreads.





Get detailed insights on the COVID-19 pandemic Crisis and Recovery analysis of the water quality sensor market.

Get FREE report sample within MINUTES

“One of the primary growth drivers for this market is the increasing pollution adversely affecting the quality of drinking water”, says a senior analyst for the Industrials industry at Technavio. As the markets recover, Technavio expects the water quality sensor market size to grow by $ 917.28 mn during the period 2020-2024.

Water Quality Sensor MarketSegment Highlights for 2020

The water quality sensor market is expected to post a year-over-year growth rate of 3.25%.

Based on the application, the ground water segment led the market in 2019. The contamination of ground water due to the increased use of chemical fertilizers in agricultural lands and sewage from municipal drainages is driving the segment growth.

The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

34% of the growth will originate from the APAC region.

The growth of the market in APAC is driven by the high concentration of pharmaceutical and F&B companies.

China and Japan are the key markets for water quality sensors in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Click here to learn about report detailed analysis and insights on how you can leverage them to grow your business.

Related Reports on Industrials Include:

Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market – Global water and wastewater treatment equipment market is segmented by geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America) and application (municipal and industrial). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Water Desalination Pumps Market in EMEA – Water desalination pumps market in EMEA is segmented by type (centrifugal pumps and positive displacement pumps), application (reverse osmosis, multi-effect distillation, multi-stage flash, and others), and geography (Middle East, Europe, and Africa). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Notes:

The water quality sensor market size is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period.

The water quality sensor market is segmented by application (Ground water, Drinking water, Wastewater, Aquaculture, and Others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).

The market is fragmented due to the presence of many established vendors holding significant market share.

The research report offers information on several market vendors, including ABB Ltd., Campbell Scientific Inc., Cole-Parmer Instrument Co. LLC, Danaher Corp., Emerson Electric Co., Endress+Hauser Group Services AG, HORIBA Ltd., Libelium Comunicaciones Distribuidas SL, Siemens AG, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Register for a free trial today to access 17,000+ market research reports using

Technavio’s SUBSCRIPTION platform

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research



Jesse Maida



Media & Marketing Executive



US: +1 844 364 1100



UK: +44 203 893 3200



Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/