Family petition FG , seeks urgent investigation into extra Judicial killing in Taraba state

By our Taraba correspondent

Alleged federal government inability to commenced investigation into the alleged gruesome murdered of Alhaji Ibrahim Usman Manu by the Nigerian Army, have become a source of concern to the family.

In a petition made available to media practitioners by the family of the deceased in Jalingo, the capital of Taraba state they called on federal government to immediately come to the aide of the family by Investigating the circumstances that led to the alleged killing of their breadwinner by the men of the 20 Battalion of the Nigerian Army.

Before the alleged murdered of Manu, as stated by the petitioners, he was said to have been invited by some soldiers stationed at Dan-anacha village in Gassol local government on Oct. 6, 2020.

To the dismay of the family ,rather than him (Manu) coming back home alive, his dead body was said to have been found at a Primary School in the said village (Dan-anacha) stating that the “we noticed that all his bodies had bruises”

The uptopcy said to have been conducted on the deceased as made known by the petitioners “indicated that he dies of internal bleeding resulting from the severe beatings he received.”

The petition which was jointly signed on behalf of the family by Abdullahi Usman Manu and Bello Ibrahim stated that “the deceased, aged 47 was invited by some soldiers stationed at Dan-anacha on Oct. 6, 2020 and his dead body was later on found at Suitmay Primary School in Dan-anacha” adding that the body had bruises and the uptopcy indicated that he dies of internal bleeding resulting from beating.”

The family who are now cap in hands seeking for justice said the “gruesome killing of our breadwinner has drawn our family several miles backward because we can no longer meet up with the challenges of life.”

Passionately urging the authority concern to come to their aide by compensating the family, the need for the government to as well tread extra legitimate miles to bring to book the perpetrators, they believed would go a long way to serve as deterrent to persons who took pleasure in brutalizing innocent citizens.

A female member of the family, Jamila Bello who also voiced out her sadness over what she described as “man inhumanity to man” said since the alleged murdered “things have not been easy with our family because he was our major breadwinner. ”

Throwing her weight behind the family, the need for President Mohammedu Buhari and the Defense headquarters to as a matter of urgency wade in by fishing out ” those soldiers that are behind the death of our beloved one” she said have become necessary.

With tears streaming down how cheeks when Scannews visited the home of the deceased she ” can you believe that apart from us now finding it difficult to pay the children school fees and medical bills, feeding and clothing ourselves have also become another major problem to us now?”

The petition which Scannews observed was duely signed by members of the deceased family was copied to the National Security Advisers Office, the Director General, Department of State Services, Inspector General of Police, Senate President, Speaker Federal House of Representatives and National Human Rights Commiss

