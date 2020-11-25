U.S. Embassy in Libya denounces attempt to storm NOC offices

Tripoli, Nov. 24, 2020 (PANA/Naija247news) The U.S. embassy in Libya on Tuesday denounced attempts by an armed group to storm the headquarters of the Libyan National Oil Company (NOC), saying it is an act contrary to the aspirations of Libyans for a better world.

“Attempts by armed groups, political factions or other institutions to put pressure on the employees of the National Oil Company or to obstruct the transparent management of the energy sector are completely contradictory to Libyans’ aspirations for a better and more prosperous future,” the embassy added in a statement.

The U.S. Embassy reiterated U.S. support for the National Petroleum Company while carrying out its mandate in an apolitical and technocratic manner on behalf of all Libyans”.

It also welcomed the “rapid movement of Libyan forces in response to the armed incursion that targeted the headquarters of the National Petroleum Company on November 23”.

The U.S. embassy statement comes a day after an armed group attempted to storm the National Oil Company building in the capital, Tripoli, to protest administrative changes that included a number of officials of the NOC and its affiliated companies.

The Libyan National Oil Company called the incident a “terrorist act”.

The Ministry of the Interior of the Government of National Accord denounced the attack, reiterating its commitment to fight against “outlaws under the strictest sanctions of the law.”

