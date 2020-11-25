Sultan prohibits traditional institutions from meddling in cases of Gender Based Violence

By Habibu Harisu

Sokoto, Nov. 24, 2020 The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, has advised traditional institutions against engaging in any form of mediation in cases of Gender Based Violence (GBV) at all levels in the state.

The Sultan gave the advice on Tuesday at a seminar on Engaging Male Opinion Leaders in Sokoto State to Secure Support for Action on Violence Against Women and Girls.

Naija247news reports that the event was organized by an NGO, Sultan Foundation for Peace and Development.

The Sultan who was represented by the Wazirin Sokoto, Prof. Sambo Wali-Junaidu, said the Sultanate remained proactive and committed to tackling any form of abuses in the society.

According to him, the Sultanate organised periodic assessment meetings with council members and GBV issues were considered while cases were referred to relevant authorities for cognitive actions.

The Sultan said that any traditional ruler found wanting in concealing or attempting to influence cases against the interest of victims of GBV could lose his position.

” Sultanate Council is ready to dethrone any traditional ruler that actively participated in hiding or settling GBV cases for any reasons in the Emirate.

” We are committed and ready to partner institutions, organizations and individuals on tacking all forms of abuses in the community towards safeguarding the society.

” The Sultan Foundation was founded to cater for vulnerable persons in recognition of rampant cases of GBV which becomes common in our present societies,” Abubakar added.

Mr Maidawa Kajiji, the Chairman House Committee on Judiciary and Human Rights in the Sokoto State House of Assembly said that the legislature would hasten promulgation of any law that would improve welfare and protect citizens’ rights.

Kajiji who described the event as timely and relevant said that the lawmakers were ready to encourage actions against all forms of abuses and sanitize the society at all levels.

The representative of coalition of civil society organizations, Mr Muhammad Mainasara, from the Society Reference Group, emphasized the importance role of traditional and religious leaders in preventing GBV which had been yielding positive impacts.

Earlier, the Director of Programmes, Sultan Foundation, Dr Aminu Inuwa, said the event was organized to identify and discuss the high prevalence of violence against women and the girls.

Inuwa said the event was part of an EU-UN Spotlight Initiative Project on addressing Gender Based Violence and Promotion and Response to Gender Equitable Norms in Nigeria.

Dr Ibrahim Liman, the Director, Al'Ihsan Collage of Advanced Studies, Sifawa presented a lecture on Addressing GBV/HP in the community: Cultural, Traditional and Legal Perspectives.

Participants at the event were drawn from the academia, religious and traditional institutions, community based organizations and women and youths groups.

