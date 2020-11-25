Speaker gives 2-day ultimatum to committees on 2021 budget reports

By EricJames Ochigbo

Abuja, Nov. 24, 2020 The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamilia has directed committee chairmen to submit and defend their 2021 budget reports on or before Thursday, Nov. 26.

Gbajabiamilia said this on Tuesday in Abuja as members reconvened plenary after weeks of budget defence.

He said that the house had set a standard by restoring the January to December budget circle, saying that Nigerians were watching to see if that could be sustained.

Gbajabiamilia said that though some committees had summited their reports to the Committee on Appropriation, many were yet to do so.

“Some of the committees yet to submit their reports include Solid Minerals, Science and Technology Labour, Employment and Productivity, Local Content, Drugs and Narcotic.

“Others are Finance, Sports, Youth Development, Financial Crimes, Niger Delta, Petroleum Resources (Downstream and Upstream).

“They are to take the period of grace that is Tuesday, Nov. 24, and Wednesday, Nov. 25; there shall be no extension.

“Submit and defend your budget report unfailingly, please take this very seriously,” he said

