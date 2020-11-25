Poultry farmers decry scarcity of chicks in A’Ibom

By Isaiah Eka

Uyo, Nov. 24, 2020 Poultry farmers in Akwa Ibom have decried scarcity of day-old-chicks in spite of the establishment of Akwa Prime Hatchery and Poultry limited with the capacity of 200, 000 chicks per week.

Some of the poultry farmers who spoke with journalists during a tour of the hatchery on Tuesday, in Uyo, expressed frustration over the challenges faced in bringing day-old-chicks from outside the state.

One of the poultry farmers, Mr Ekot Akpan, told newsmen that poultry farmers in the state were having a torrid experience.

Akpan, who has been in the poultry business for 12 years said 2020 was, indeed, a challenging year.

“For the 12 years that I have been in poultry farming, this is the first time that poultry farmers have been so harshly affected by both economic and non-economic factors and unfortunately, nobody can offer any explanation.

“There seems to be no government regulation of the poultry industry. How do you explain a situation where you wake up and suddenly the price of a day-old chick is N600, and a bag of feed as high as N6,000,” Akpan stated.

According to him, the hatchery constructed by the state government in 2016 to make day-old chicks affordable, has not yielded the desired result.

“Farmers are still getting their day- old-chicks from Ibadan, Kaduna, and Enugu. So, the question now is where is the hatchery,” he said.

Another poultry farmer, Mrs Eno Ukpong, expressed displeasure at the number of casualties she recorded the last time she ordered day-old-chicks from Ibadan.

She said she was excited just like other farmers about the idea of establishing the hatchery in the state, but the excitement soon ended as the hatchery has not produced chicks several years after inauguration.

Naija247news reports that there were no activities at the hatchery at Mbiaya in Uruan Local Government Area, and the road leading to the complex is in a deplorable state.

