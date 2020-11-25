Ondo Assembly impeaches Deputy Speaker

By Mufutau Ogunyemi

Akure,Nov. 24,2020 The Ondo State House of Assembly on Tuesday impeached the deputy speaker, Iroju Ogundeji over alleged gross misconduct.

Naija247news reports that Ogundeji, who is representing Odigbo constituency 2 was impeached following the house resolutions.

Naija247news also reports that the assembly on July 8, suspended Ogundeji and three other lawmakers for alleged parliamentary misconduct until they were recently reinstated by the Ondo State High Court in Akure on August 8 and confirmed by the Federal Appeal Court in Akure on Nov. 18.

Mr Olugbenga Omole, Ondo State House of Assembly Chairman Ad-hoc Committee on Information made this known in a statement available to newsmen in Akure.

Omole said that Samuel Aderoboye representing Odigbo Constituency 2 was elected as the new deputy speaker.

“The former Deputy Speaker, Iroju Ogundeji in a parliamentary resolution presented by Mr Tomide Akinrogunde was alleged of gross misconduct inimical to the progress of the assembly.

“The resolution which was signed by 20 out of 26 members of the assembly, was in line with the Standing Order of the assembly, hence was adopted at plenary.

“The Speaker, David Oleyelogun, therefore, called for nomination and Samuel Aderoboye was elected through a majority voice vote.

According to him, a panel to investigate allegation of gross misconduct against the former Deputy Speaker has been inaugurated.

In his acceptance speech, the new deputy speaker, pledged to work with other stakeholders in ensuring the delivery of democracy dividends to the people.

Meanwhile, Oluwole Ogunmolasuyi, representing Owo Constituency 1 has been appointed as the new Majority leader, Festus Akingbaso representing Idanre State Constituency is the new Minority Leader while Taofeeq Mohammed is the new Chief Whip

