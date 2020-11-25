Nigeria reportedly working on framework to drive widescale crypto adoption

Nigeria’s Federal Ministry of Finance is reportedly in talks with the country’s securities regulator to develop a new framework for blockchain and cryptocurrencies — a move that could accelerate adoption in Africa’s largest economy.

Business Day, a Nigerian market intelligence publication, reported Tuesday that the Ministry of Finance is working with the Abuja-based Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, to “provide a regulatory environment for blockchain” and digital assets. The publication cites Ministry adviser Amstrong Takang speaking at an industry event in Lagos on Tuesday.

Digital assets are recognized as commodities and governed by appropriate securities law in Nigeria following the SEC’s stunning edict on the matter back in September. At the time, the SEC said its role was to regulate this new asset class, not hinder adoption or innovation.

According to the SEC Nigeria:

“The general objective of regulation is not to hinder technology or stifle innovation, but to create standards that encourage ethical practices that ultimately make for a fair and efficient market.”

Bitcoin (BTC) and other cryptocurrencies are witnessing growing adoption in Nigeria as the country struggles with capital controls, devaluation and new protests targeting police corruption.

Nigerian officials appear keen on adopting blockchain, with hopes of generating $10 billion in revenue from the new technology by 2030.

Like this: Like Loading...