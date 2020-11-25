Grammy Awards: Burna becomes first Nigerian with consecutive nominations

By Mateen Badru

Lagos, Nov. 24, 2020 Nigerian artist, Damini Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy, has emerged the first Nigerian artist to be nominated for the Grammy awards in two consecutive years.

Naija247news reports that the ‘Wonderful’ crooner was nominated in the Best Global Music category of the 62nd Grammys with his African Giant album.

An award he lost to Angelique Kidjo, Beninese singer and songwriter, who had won the Grammys four times.

According to the list released by Grammy Awards organisers, Burna Boy’s new album is presently nominated in the Best Global Music Category with albums FU CHRONICLES by Antibalas, AGORA by Bebel Gilberto, LOVE LETTERS by Anoushka Shankar and AMADJAR by Tinariwen.

In reaction to his second Grammys nomination. Burna Boy took to his Twitter page and wrote “Another one.”

Twice as Tall is the fifth studio album by Burna Boy. It was released on August 14, 2020, by Spaceship Entertainment, Atlantic Records and Warner Music.

The 15-track album is a mixture of Afrobeats, dancehall, pop and hip hop.

NAN gathered that two other Nigerian artistes, Tiwa Savage and Ayodeji Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid, also featured on the 63rd Grammys nominee list with vocals on Cold Play’s album and ‘Brown Skin Girl’ Video where Beyonce featured Wizkid.

Sade Adu is the only Nigerian-born artiste who has received the coveted award four times while artistes like King Sunny Ade (KSA), Femi Kuti, Seun Kuti, Babatunde Olatunji were nominated for their original works.

The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards ceremony will be held on Jan. 31, 2021, at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, US.

It will recognize the best recordings, compositions and artists of the eligibility year, running from Sept. 1, 2019, to August 31, 2020.

