Edo judiciary, SEDIN-GIZ collaborate to train 100 persons on Alternagive Dispute Resolution

Benin, Nov. 24, 2020 The Edo Judiciary has begun the training of 100 persons on Mediation and Conciliation to facilitate Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) in the state.

The state Chief Judge, Justice Esther Edigin, said this on Tuesday in Benin during an interview with newsmen on the sideline of the training.

She said that the training was sponsored by the judiciary in conjunction with with the Pro-Poor Growth and Promotion of Employment in Nigeria Programme-SEDIN,

SEDIN is part of the Sustainable Economic Development Cluster of Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit GmbH that promotes economic development and employment.

Edigin said the essence of the collaboration was to fast track dispute settlement in the state.

She said that participants in the training were drawn from the lower bench, Nigeria Bar Association, Ministry of Justice as well as public and private sectors.

She said that Edo judiciary believed the partnership would lead to effective and efficient commercial ADR and also fast track commercial dispute settlement.

She said that the innovation would help to save time and cost, describing it as an important reform for contract enforcement and improved business enabling environment in the state.

The chief judge advised participants to take advantage of the programme, adding that it would be of immense benefit to their homes.

The Head of Policy Unit of SEDIN-GIZ, Akinropo Omoware, said the trainees would be issued certificates on mediation and conciliation at the end of the training.

He said that SEDIN’s beneficiaries include the poor and vulnerable, who lack the wherewithal to enforce their contractual rights, especially through the formal justice system that is technical and expensive.

“As part of SEDIN’s inclusive business approach, this activity will contribute to the efficient ADR system in Edo and give access to affordable system of commercial dispute resolutions for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises.

“These will include farmers, who would not have been able to afford or access the regular court process,’’ he said.

Mr Segun Ogunyannwo, the Registrar of the Institute of Chartered Mediators and Conciliators, said the partnership would help to enhance ease of doing business.

“So, at the end of the process, we are expecting that people from the ministry of justice, organised private sector, who have any challenge, can come to Edo State Multi-Door Courthouse and get their disputes resolved,” he said.

In a remark, Mr Oshireku Otokunrin, one of the participants from the ministry of justice, said the knowledge gained from the training would help in resolving disputes through mediation.

