Cross River govt conducts open, competitive bidding for Obudu Airport project

Calabar, Nov. 24, 2020 The Cross River Government on Tuesday conducted an open, competitive bidding for the Obudu International Airport Project.

Naija247news reports that six construction firms: Sumec Nig. Ltd, CG Engineering, CIBA Nig. Ltd, Wokor Services, A&K Construction and Poa Adit Nig. Ltd., participated in the bidding.

Naija247news reports that the airport is sited in Obudu Local Government Area in Northern part of the state.

The International Cargo and Passenger Airport is one of the signature projects of Gov. Ben Ayade’s administration.

Speaking at the event, the Commissioner for Aviation, Dr Jacob Otu-Enyia, explained that the planned opening of the project in March as was first advertised in three national dailies in February, was disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Otu-Enyia said that the opening was rescheduled for Oct. 27 but was again stalled by the EndSARS protest.

The commissioner gave an assurance of the unwavering political will of the governor toward the realisation of the airport project, citing its provision in the 2021 Cross River Appropriation Bill.

According to him, the airport, when operational, will boost tourism in the state, grow the economy and create jobs.

“We are convinced that the Obudu International Cargo and Passenger Airport holds a lot of promise for us as a government and people determined to raise the bar of industrialisation and tourism in Nigeria,” he said.

The State House of Assembly represented by Mr Nelson Ofem, House Committee Chairman on Aviation, commended the transparent bidding process.

He urged the executive to ensure that the eventual winner of the bid delivered quality project.

Describing the airport as the pride of Cross River, Ofem thanked Ayade for driving the vision.

Similarly, the six firms that bidded for the project lauded the process, describing it as transparent.

They further praised Gov. Ayade for the vision and commended him for the fair and open process.

Naija247news reports that representatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Cross River Due Process Office witnessed the exercise.

