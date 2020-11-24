Women co-ops get startup grants from Ekiti governor’s wife

By Bolanle Lawal

Ado-Ekiti, Nov. 24, 2020 At least 350 women cooperatives have benefited from the “Obirin Kete Multipurpose Association Empowerment Programme’’ of Mrs Bisi Fayemi, wife of Gov. Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State.

The cooperatives were drawn from the 177 wards in the state, the governor’s wife, who issued cheques in various sums to them, said on Tuesday at Ado-Ekiti at the official launch of her empowerment programme.

She said that her empowerment programme was collaborating with the Sustainable Development Goals office to ensure that Ekiti women became prosperous, empowered, productive and engaged.

The governor’s wife said the initiative also aimed at ensuring that no woman was left behind in line with the gender equality agenda of the Sustainable Development Goals.

According to her, the initiative, with the theme: “Providing access to Socio-Economic opportunities’’, is designed as a capacity-building and empowerment programme for women to operate through clusters and cooperative groups.

Mrs Fayemi said that the gesture would foster peer learning, knowledge sharing, skills acquisition, socio-economic and risk mitigation and interventions for vulnerable women.

She urged the women to make judicious use of the resources given to them to better their lives and those of their children.

Mrs Fayemi also inaugurated local government committees to combat gender-based violence in the state on Tuesday.

The Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Sustainable Development Goals, Mrs Abimbola Solanke, said the initiative was designed to be a “Women-Helping-Women’’ approach through a network of cooperative societies.

Some of the beneficiaries thanked Mrs Fayemi for her usual support for women and prayed that God would continue to keep her safe.

