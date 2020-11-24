Water Aid Nigeria donates over 100 hand washing stations to ENSUBEB

By Ifeoma Aka

Enugu, Nov. 24, 2020 A Non-Profit Organisation, Water Aid Nigeria, says it has donated over 100 hand washing stations to the Enugu State Universal Basic Education Board, ENSUBEB.

The State Program Lead of the organisation, Mr Tom Terkimbi, disclosed this in Enugu on Tuesday when he hosted members of the Water, Sanitation and Hygiene, (WASH) Media Network in Enugu.

Terkimbi said that the donated hand washing stations were distributed to schools in the state to help students wash their hands, to curb further spread of the pandemic.

According to him, the donation is part of the organisation’s contribution to complement the efforts of the government in combating the deadly virus.

He urged the state house of assembly to pass the pending WASH Bill before it, to promote good sanitation and hygiene when implemented.

Earlier, the State Coordinator of the WASH Media Network, Mrs. Elizabeth Achuagu, commended the organisation for sustaining the partnership with the media network in the coverage of their activities.

Achuagu asked the State Program Lead to take the team of journalists on facility tour of their projects.

This, she said, was to enable the journalists monitor and evaluate things in order to inform the public properly.

Like this: Like Loading...