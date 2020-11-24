KOSIEC to deploy 1,195 ad hoc staff for Kogi LG polls

By Kola Adeyemi

Lokoja, Nov. 23, 2020 The Kogi Independent Electoral Commission (KOSIEC) says 1,195 ad hoc staff will be deployed to the 239 wards in the state during the local government election scheduled for Dec. 12.

The KOSIEC Chairman, Mr Mamman Eri, who stated this on Monday in Lokoja, said that senior civil servants on grade level 12 and above had been recruited as returning officers for the election.

Although Eri said that accreditation and voting would hold simultaneously, he, however, added that card reader machines would not be used for accreditation of voters, as it was not recognised by law establishing the commission.

He also said that the voters’ register used for the 2019 general election would be adopted for the council election.

The chairman added that only people with permanent voter cards would be allowed to participate in the election, which would hold between 8 am. and 3 pm.

According to him, vehicular and human movements will be restricted on the day of election, except those on essential and election duties.

The chairman, who was flanked by top officials of KOSIEC during the press briefing, said that business premises, shops and markets would be closed during the election.

He also said that enough engine and speed boats as well as safety jackets had been procured to convey personnel and materials to riverine areas.

Eri also said that security agencies in the state had been mandated to provide maximum security for voters and electoral officers before, during and after the exercise.

He warned that loitering would not be tolerated at polling zones, calling on candidates, political parties, the media and civil society groups to join hands with KOSIEC to achieve a hitch-free, credible and acceptable election.

Like this: Like Loading...