Kogi Poly inaugurates 7 committees for hostels’ renovation

By Friday Idachaba

Lokoja, Nov. 24, 2020 Rector of Kogi State Polytechnic, Dr Salisu Usman Ogbo, has inaugurated seven committees to handle renovation of students’ hostels to address the lingering shortage of accommodation in the institution.

Inaugurating the committees on Tuesday in Lokoja, Ogbo said the management of polytechnic had embarked on the reconstruction and rehabilitation of the dilapidated hostel blocks as part of efforts to reposition the institution.

He said the renovation of the hostels was sequel to approval by the State Government for the school to access a credit facility of about N268 million from Zenith Bank PLC.

He said that as one of the pioneer students of the institution, on assumption of of duty as Rector on April 7 , he set up a committee in the same month with a recommendation to it to adopt the Public Private Partnership (PPP) model.

In line with the directive, the rector said, the committee approached Zenith Bank to access a N350 million facility for the renovation projects and sought approval of the state government.

He said the Governor subsequently approved N268 million and urged that direct labour model be deployed to execute the project, rather than through contract.

He said the governor’s approval would put an end to the suffering, humiliation, harrassment, robbery and incessant attacks on off-campus students by landlords, hoodlums and cult members.

Ogbo said that the polytechnic had highly committed and competent experts to handle the renovation projects to turn the sorry state of students’ accommodation in the institution to a thing of the past.

He said that the student body was represented on each of the seven committees saying, “Our students must be involved in this project to see what is happening.”

Newsmen reports that the committees inaugurated include: Male Hostel 1-2 blocks; Mary Ajayi Hostel 1-4; London Hostel 3 – 4; London Hostel 1 – 2; Afakariya 1, 2 & 3 Hostel; Wada Hostel 1 and 2 and the Central Monitoring Committee headed by the rector.

