Estate Agents Association joins global affiliates network

By Grace Alegba

Lagos, Nov. 24, 2020 The Association of Estate Agents in Nigeria (AEAN), under the auspices of Nigerian Institution of Estate Surveyors and Valuers (NIESV), says it has formalised a bilateral partnership with the U.S. National Association of Realtors (NAR).

Mr Boye Ajayi, AEAN’s National Publicity Secretary, said in a statement on Tuesday that the agreement with NAR would promote global best practices and exchange of knowledge among practitioners.

“This is sequel to AEAN leadership’s quest to create a similar structure as NAR, which the Kunle Adedeji-led association had been working tirelessly on.

“Following the formal approval of application by the NAR’s highest authority, the agreement was formalised at the NAR’s International Delegates/VIP Global Business and Alliances Committee meeting held in Washington D.C recently,” it said.

The statement said the National Secretary of AEAN, Mr Gbenga Ismail, represented the association at the global meeting.

“With this bilateral partnership, both associations agreed to promote global best practices and the highest level of code of conduct and also collaborate, share and exchange knowledge to improve businesses amongst members.

“The partnership also introduces AEAN members to global affiliations of over 100 other broker associations.

“This implies that members are now able to transact referral businesses with the majority of these global associations,” it said.

Announcing the addition of two new real estate partners, AEAN and the Association of Real Estate Agents of Trinidad and Tobago, to its network of global partner associations, the NAR said its global network increased to 107 partners in 87 countries.

The statement quoted Katie Johnson, NAR’s General Counsel and chief member experience officer, to have said that the new agreements would enhance global real estate opportunities.

“Adding to an already extensive network of global partners, these new agreements highlight our engagement team’s sustained commitment to enhancing NAR’s brand recognition and expanding the business opportunities and support we provide to realtors and consumers around the world.

“We are thrilled to welcome two new international partners to our NAR family.

“We look forward to a long and mutually beneficial relationship with both the Association of Estate Agents in Nigeria and the Association of Real Estate Agents of Trinidad and Tobago,” it quoted Johnson.

The statement said that Adedeji, who is the National Chairman of AEAN, expressed delight at the commencement of the partnership with NAR.

“One of the objectives of AEAN is to open our membership to broader experiences and also to open Nigeria to global opportunities.

“This partnership puts AEAN amongst global peers, which will further help in our service capabilities and build better understanding along global lines,’’ the statement said.

It also quoted Mr Mark Edghill, President, Association of Real Estate Agents of Trinidad and Tobago, as saying that its association is leading the island nation’s private real estate sector.

“We look forward to opening channels through NAR.

“To exchange investment opportunities with our U.S. and international counterparts, Nigeria, in particular, and to encourage interest in Trinidad and Tobago’s real estate and its extensive development potential,’’ it said.

Newsmen reports that the National Association of Realtors (NAR) is America’s largest trade association which represents 1.4 million members involved in all aspects of the residential and commercial real estate industries.

Like this: Like Loading...