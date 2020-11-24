Emefiele to present banking industry 2020 scorecard at CIBN bankers dinner

By Lydia Ngwakwe

Lagos, Nov. 23, 2020 The Central Bank Governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele, is to present the banking industry’s scorecard for 2020 at the 55th Annual Bankers Dinner organised by the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN), on Nov. 27.

Emefiele is also expected to provide economic insight into 2021 monetary policy and regulatory direction at the event in Lagos.

This is contained in a statement by Head, Marketing/ Corporate Communication and External Relations, CIBN, Mr Nelson Olagundoye.

A copy of the statement was made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Lagos.

The annual bankers’ dinner is a thought-led socio-economic event of the industry.

It is the biggest high-profile social forum organised annually by the institute for the banking and finance industry.

The event attracts captains of industry, top executives of banks and non-bank institutions including CEOs and chairmen, Diplomatic Missions and top government functionaries, among others.

“Mr Emefiele will be delivering a keynote address where he is expected to present the Banking Industry’s score card for the current year, as well as provide economic insight into the monetary policy and regulatory direction for the coming year,” Olagundoye said.

He said that the dinner would hold at the Eko Hotel and Suites, under strict adherence to the protocol against the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

It will also be transmitted simultaneously through Zoom teleconferencing, to accommodate participation across the globe.

Olagundoye said that no fewer than 1,500 participants across the world were expected to participate, both physically and virtually.

He said that the Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu and other state governors were expected to grace the occasion as special guests of honour.

Mr Bayo Olugbemi, President/Chairman of Council, CIBN, would deliver the address of welcome.

Dignitaries expected at the occasion include Alhaji Aliko Dangote, President/Chairman, Dangote Group; Mr Fola Adeola, Chairman, Fate Foundation, Mr Abimbola Ogunbanjo, President, Nigerian Stock Exchange; and Chief Michael Ade-Ojo, Chairman, Elizade Nigeria Limited.

Dr Tony Elumelu, Chairman, Heirs Holdings; Alhaji Umaru Ibrahim, Managing Director/Chief Executive, NDIC; all Deputy Governors and Directors of Central Bank of Nigeria are also expected.

Chairmen and Managing Directors/CEOs of banks; Mr Wale Tinubu, Chairman, Oando Plc; Mr Segun Ogunsanya, Managing Director/Chief Executive, Airtel Nigeria Ltd are also listed among those expected.

Like this: Like Loading...