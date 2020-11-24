COVID-19: Bauchi govt. distributes food items to 20,000 households

By Ayinde Olaide

Bauchi, Nov. 24, 2020 The Bauchi State Government on Tuesday distributed food pallliative to 20,000 households in Bauchi Local Government Area to cushion the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the people.

Naija247news reports that the state government had earlier distributed food items in 19 out of the 20 local government areas in the state.

Speaking during the distribution of the palliatives in Bauchi, Gov. Bala Mohammed said that the state government, through its palliatives distribution committee had distributed a total of 110, 000 food baskets in all the 20 LGAs.

He said each food basket contains rice, beans, millet, flour, sugar, maize flour among others.

“The Committee had so far distributed a total of 110,000 food baskets to the 20 LGAs.

“We are now in the last phase of the assignment which is Bauchi Local Government Area with the allocation of 20,000 food baskets,” he said.

Giving the breakdown of the distribution, the governor said that Katagum LGA got 7000 food baskets, Giade – 4000 baskets, Zaki -4000, Tafawa Balewa – 5000, Misau -5000, Shira got 5000, Gamawa – 5000, Alkaleri – 6,500, Ganjuwa -5000, Warji – 3,500, while Dass got 3,500.

Others included Kirfi with 4000 food baskets, Toro – 6,500, Bogoro – 3,500, Darazo – 5000, Dambam – 4000, Ningi – 6000, Jama’are – 3,500, Itas/Gadau – 4000 and Bauchi with 20,000 food baskets.

Mohammed said that the state received tremendous assistance through donations from well meaning people, corporate organisations, government agencies and others.

He said the exercise, which was the final distribution of palliatives to residents, was a milestone in the state government’s efforts at cushioning the impact of COVID-19.

The governor expressed satisfaction in the activities of the state’s COVID-19 palliative distribution committee.

“I told Bauchi citizens that the committee had devised a sharing formula to have the food basket. In this food basket, a household is entitled to one food basket.

“Each food basket contains 10kg of rice, 10kg of corn or maize flour, 5kg of millet, 5kg of beans, 2kg of sugar, Three pieces of spaghetti, 100 cubes of Maggie, 1kg of salt and Two litres of vegetable and palm oil,” the governor said.

Earlier, Alhaji Mahmood Babamaji, Chairman, Bauchi local government area, appreciated the state government for the gesture.

He also state governent for its efforts in curtailing the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

Like this: Like Loading...