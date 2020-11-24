Court Orders Arrest Of Maina’s Son, Faisal, Summons Surety

Justice Okon Abang of the Federal High Court in Abuja, on Tuesday, issued a warrant for the arrest of Faisal, the son of former Chairman of Pension Reform Task Team, Abdulrasheed Maina following his refusal to appear for the continuation of his trial on money laundering charges.

Justice Abang who ordered security agencies to arrest Faisal anywhere he is found, equally summoned the member representing Kaura-Namoda Federal Constituency, Umar Dangaladima, to appear before it on Wednesday to show cause why he should not be remanded in custody or made to forfeit N60million bail bond on the head of the Defendant, to the Federal Government.

Justice Abang relied on section 352 (4) of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, 2015 to give the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, the nod to prosecute Maina’s son in absentia.

The orders followed an application by the Counsel to the EFCC, Abubakar Mohammed when he, at the resumed proceeding in the matter on Tuesday, drew the attention of the court to the absence of both the Defendant and his lawyers.

Mohammed noted that Faisal had since June 24, failed to appear before the court for continuation of his trial.

He, therefore, urged the court to revoke the bail it earlier granted the Defendant, and order his trial in absentia.

EFCC equally urged the court to issue a warrant for the arrest of the Defendant, pursuant to section 184 of the ACJA, 2015.

After he had listened to the prosecuting counsel, trial Justice Abang held that the application deserved to succeed.

The court said it was satisfied that the Defendant has jumped bail, having repeatedly failed to appear for his trial.

The warrant of arrest against Faisal came barely six days after the court also issued a similar order for against his father who is also answering to a 12-count money laundering charge.

The court had on Monday, remanded the Senator representing Borno South, Ali Ndume, in custody after he failed to produce Faisal’s father, Maina, whom he stood surety for.

EFCC had in the charge before the court, alleged that Maina’s son had sometimes between 2013 and 2019, received the sum of N58.11million, being proceeds of a corrupt act by his father. He was also accused of failing to properly declare his assets before the EFCC.

Before he was released on bail, the Defendant was initially remanded in police custody after the prosecution notified the court that he was being investigated on allegation bordering on his alleged possession of an illegal firearm.

20-year old Faisal had reportedly pulled a gun to challenge operatives of the Department of State Service, DSS that arrested his father at a hotel in Abuja on September 30.

