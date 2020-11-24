Counting underway after Burkina Faso general elections

Ouagadougou, Nov. 23, 2020 (PANA/Naija247news) Counting is continuing in Burkina Faso after Sunday’s presidential and parliamentary elections.

The compilation of the results is being done by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has estimated the provisional turnout at between 38 and 40 per cent.

The head of the ECOWAS election observation mission, Kabiné Komara, expressed the hope that the security arrangements that were implemented worked well and that Burkinabe were able to exercise their voting right without encountering any difficulties.

“We already want, for this first step, to express our relief and thank the electoral actors, the security and call on everyone to continue the counting under the and that thereafter the various actors follow the provisions of the pact of good conduct they signed. And it is Burkina Faso that would have won,” he added.

