CBN retains MPR at 11.5%, Holds other Key Parameters Constant

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) of Nigeria concluded its two-day policy meeting which is the last for the year 2020 and has voted to keep the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR), at 11.5%.

This was disclosed by Governor, CBN, Godwin Emefiele while reading the communique at the end of the MPC meeting on Tuesday. Other parameters such as Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR), Liquidity ratio, and asymmetric corridor remain unchanged.

Committee’s decisions:

MPR was kept at 11.50%

The asymmetric corridor of +100/-700 basis points around the MPR

CRR was retained at 27.5%

While Liquid Ratio was also kept at 30%

