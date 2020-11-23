World AIDS Day 2020: DKT International Supports New Innovations, Education and Virtual Activities For HIV/AIDS Awareness & Prevention

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–To commemorate World AIDS Day 2020 on December 1, DKT International , one of the largest providers of family planning in the developing world, continues its commitment to promoting healthier behavior and safe sex as a part of HIV/AIDS prevention in the 90 countries where the organization operates. While previous celebrations of World AIDS Day involved in-person activities, due to social distancing, DKT’s focus this year is leveraging key partnerships, raising awareness via social media, and introducing new innovations, all with the goal of promoting the importance of condom usage and curbing the spread of HIV/AIDS during the pandemic.

“It is fitting the 2020 theme for World AIDS Day centers around global solidarity and shared responsibility. Both the COVID-19 and HIV pandemics highlight the direct connection between global health and other issues such as human rights and inequality,” says Chris Purdy, CEO of DKT International. “For women, youths, and at-risk groups, like sex workers and the LGBTQIA+ community, the pandemic has decreased their access to health care and increased their vulnerability. Amidst supply chain disruptions and stay at home orders, DKT works to combat HIV/AIDS and empower those at risk by continuing to provide high quality, affordable options for safe sex as well as accurate, nonjudgmental sexual health information.”

Some of DKT’s socially distanced initiatives for World AIDS Day 2020 include:

In the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) : DKT will launch a new condom at a very reduced price to make it widely accessible – especially in rural areas. Furthermore, in these rural areas, DKT will distribute samples and deliver vital information on local radio about HIV/AIDS and how best to prevent infection. They will also lend support to the Programme National Multisectoriel de Lutte contre le Sida (PNMLS, or the National Multisectoral Program for the Fight Against AIDS,) appearing on popular talk shows to educate men and women within the capital city of Kinshasa.

: DKT will launch a new condom at a very reduced price to make it widely accessible – especially in rural areas. Furthermore, in these rural areas, DKT will distribute samples and deliver vital information on local radio about HIV/AIDS and how best to prevent infection. They will also lend support to the Programme National Multisectoriel de Lutte contre le Sida (PNMLS, or the National Multisectoral Program for the Fight Against AIDS,) appearing on popular talk shows to educate men and women within the capital city of Kinshasa. In Liberia : In partnership with Libera’s National AIDS and STIs Control Program (NACP), DKT will officially launch Oraquick HIV self-testing (HIVST) kit to key stakeholders in the country on December 4 as the main event. The launch will include a program presenting the HIV self-testing guidelines which contains information on where to find Oraquick HIVST kit, how to locate confirmation centers in the case of a positive result, and how to get treatment for HIV in Liberia. In addition, from November 30 to December 3, DKT Liberia will have radio spots and jingles promoting World AIDS Day.

: In partnership with Libera’s National AIDS and STIs Control Program (NACP), DKT will officially launch Oraquick HIV self-testing (HIVST) kit to key stakeholders in the country on December 4 as the main event. The launch will include a program presenting the HIV self-testing guidelines which contains information on where to find Oraquick HIVST kit, how to locate confirmation centers in the case of a positive result, and how to get treatment for HIV in Liberia. In addition, from November 30 to December 3, DKT Liberia will have radio spots and jingles promoting World AIDS Day. In Indonesia : DKT is focusing on education and increasing awareness through virtual activations with the uniting theme of #SayaBeraniMencegah (I Brave to Prevent). On TikTok, DKT will host a duet video competition as well as create a custom Instagram filter to engage youth. In addition, DKT is launching a series of educational webinars about HIV/AIDS prevention to reach over 3,500 people in key populations. Several webinars target specific regions of Indonesia, such as Papua, the province with the third largest number of HIV/AIDS cases in the country, as well as the major metropolitan cities of Sumatra and Java. Other webinars will further reach youth, sharing resources such as the ‘Berani Berencana’ educational platform.

: DKT is focusing on education and increasing awareness through virtual activations with the uniting theme of (I Brave to Prevent). On TikTok, DKT will host a duet video competition as well as create a custom Instagram filter to engage youth. In addition, DKT is launching a series of educational webinars about HIV/AIDS prevention to reach over 3,500 people in key populations. Several webinars target specific regions of Indonesia, such as Papua, the province with the third largest number of HIV/AIDS cases in the country, as well as the major metropolitan cities of Sumatra and Java. Other webinars will further reach youth, sharing resources such as the ‘Berani Berencana’ educational platform. In Brazil : DKT is distributing approximately 30,000 condoms on 11 toll motorways in the Brazilian states of Minas Gerais, Goiás and Distrito Federal. Also, DKT Brazil will be partnering with a news agency and art exhibition, “ Mais Arte Menos AIDS ” (More Art Less AIDS). On December 1, DKT and its partners will educate the public by publishing interviews with health professionals, pharmaceutical industry representatives, and people living with HIV, in addition to hosting a webinar with experts on HIV/AIDS.

: DKT is distributing approximately 30,000 condoms on 11 toll motorways in the Brazilian states of Minas Gerais, Goiás and Distrito Federal. Also, DKT Brazil will be partnering with a news agency and art exhibition, “ ” (More Art Less AIDS). On December 1, DKT and its partners will educate the public by publishing interviews with health professionals, pharmaceutical industry representatives, and people living with HIV, in addition to hosting a webinar with experts on HIV/AIDS. In the Philippines: DKT will raise consciousness about World AIDS Day within the LGBTQIA+ community via related content on social media. In particular, from November 16-December 12, they’ve partnered with LoveYourself, a community of volunteers providing HIV testing, counseling, treatment, life coaching, and other services to this at risk community. The program with LoveYourself will promote safe sex with DKT’s brand of PREMIERE Condoms and EZ Lubricating Jelly across posters, teasers, social media, and digital media.

Since 1989, DKT International’s core mission has been to provide safe and affordable options for family planning and HIV prevention through social marketing in 90 underserved countries throughout Latin America, Africa, and Asia. In 2019, DKT generated 48 million CYPs through the sale of more than 805 million condoms, 93 million cycles of oral contraceptives, 13 million emergency contraceptives, 30 million injectables, 1.8 million implants, 4 million IUDs, 4 million medical abortion (MA) combipacks, and 222,000 MVA kits.

