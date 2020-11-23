We believe it is S/East’s turn to produce next president – Ebonyi PDP elders

By Emmanuel Oloniruha

Abuja, Nov. 23, 2020 The Elder and major Stakeholders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Monday affirmed the belief that it is the turn of the South East to produce President of Nigeria in 2023.

The party elders and stakeholders affirmed the belief at a news conference in Abuja, addressed by the former Nigerian Ambassador to Greece, Mr Frank Ogbuewu, on the recent defection of Gov. Dave Umahi from the PDP to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Ogbuewu, however, noted that at no time had the South East Zone of the PDP met to discuss or resolve on strategies to actualise the zoning of the presidency to the south east come 2023.

“We note that it is now common knowledge that our governor, Dave Umahi, has formally defected to APC which officially took place on Nov. 19, on the purported reason of the inability or unwillingness of PDP to zone the presidency to South East come 2023.

“We affirm our belief that it is the turn of South East to produce the next president of Nigeria.

“We, however, note that at no time has the South East zone of the PDP met to discuss or resolve on the strategies to actualise the zoning of the presidency to South East come 2023.

“We affirm our resolve to obey and honour any decision or resolution by the South East PDP on how to actualise the zoning of the presidency to South East come 2023.

“We note the explanation of the party that the issue of zoning is not yet on the table for consideration and in due time it will be treated in line with the party’s rules and guidelines.”

Ogbuewu, who commended PDP national leaders for dissolving the party structure in Ebonyi and setting the caretaker committee, affirmed support and solidarity for the caretaker committee.

“Being political products of PPP, we are minded to keep faith with our party both when in power at the centre or in opposition, with the hope that in due time the party will give the quest to zone the presidency to South East the consideration it deserves,” he said.

He assured the people of Ebonyi that the PDP remained “the only party deeply rooted in the minds of the people and its strength remains unshakable”.

The former envoy read from text of a statement signed by no fewer than 64 elders including Sen. Sam Egwu, Sen. Anyim Pius Anyim, Sen. Obinna Ogba, Sen. Michael Nnachi, Sen. Azu Agbotu, Sen. Sylvanus Ngele, and Sen. Igwe Nwagu.

Others include Amb. Lawrence Nwuruku, Chief Fidelis Nwankwo, Chief Boniface Ofoke, Ben Akoma, Dr Ogbonna David and Mrs Rachael Nworie.

