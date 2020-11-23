Sen. Abbo felicitates with Nuhu Ribadu@60

By Naomi Sharang

Abuja, Nov. 23, 2020 Sen. Elisha Abbo (PDP- Adamawa), has felicitated with Malam Nuhu Ribadu, former Chairman of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on his 60th birthday.

Abbo said this in statement in Abuja on Monday.

He described Ribadu as a detribalised Nigerian.

“You live an honest and simple life that which you committed in the hands of God Almighty, you are one of the most connected and respected Nigerians alive. Nigeria is lucky to have you.

“Congratulations once more, wishing you more years of sacrifice and prosperity,” he said.

The lawmaker added:“In 2010, I resigned my appointment as Special Adviser to the governor of Adamawa to join your team as a volunteer.

“Eventually, I became your Personal Assistant, then Special Assistant and much more – Personal Confidant,” he said.

