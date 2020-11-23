Seme customs intercept 24 tokunbo vehicles, 1716 bags of rice, others in 7 weeks

By Raji Rasak

Seme (Lagos State), Nov.23, 2020 (NAN) The Seme Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) said it intercepted 24 fairly-used vehicles, 1,716 bags of imported rice and 1,148 jerry cans of Petrol in the last seven weeks.

The new Customs Area Controller, Comptroller Bello Jibo, told a news conference on Monday at Seme border, Lagos State, that the command recorded a total of 128 seizures with duty paid value of N182.9 million between October and November.

Controller Jibo showing one of the smuggling Vehicles on Monday in Seme.

“A total of 128 interceptions were made, with duty paid value of N182,887,347.

“The contraband seized includes 1,716 bags of foreign rice, 1,148 Jerry can of petrol, altogether 28,700 litres, 17 Jerry cans of vegetable oil and 10 Jerry cans of coconut oil.

“Others are 24 units of smuggled vehicles, three motorcycles, 991 pieces of medicament, 30 pieces of used tyres, eight cartons of 25 bottles each of apetamin multivitamin syrups and 48 packets of tramadol.

“Also we seized 397 packages of 144 rubber condoms, 395 cartons of different tin tomatoes, 332 pieces and 120 bottles of betadine mouth wash, 160 capsules, 100 sachets of efferalgen paracetamol.

“Others are 41 bottles of paracetamol syrup, five bottles of mealop syrup and 101 parcels of cannabis sativa known as India hemp,” he said.

The controller said that the perpetrators of the evil acts fled on sighting the officials and abandoned the vehicles and contraband.

“Officers and men of the command will continue to exercise their statutory responsibilities in the overall socioeconomic prosperity of the nation.

“I wish to register my appreciation to the community leaders, the youths and other security agencies, especially the military for their support, patriotism and collaboration.

“Nigeria customs service will continue to facilitate and encourage compliant traders and at the same time police our borders effectively,” Jibo said.

Like this: Like Loading...