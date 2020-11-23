Radisson Opens 10th Hotel in Nigeria to drive expansion

Radisson Hotel Group announced its 10th hotel in Nigeria and the third brand in Abuja, the capital city of Nigeria and headquarters of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

The opening of Radisson Hotel Abuja Gudu will further strengthen the group’s presence in one of its key African markets, bringing its Nigerian portfolio to 10 hotels in operation and under development and placing it firmly on track to reach a 50% portfolio increase by 2025.

The hotel, currently under construction and due to open within the next 18 months, is located in Gudu, an established district which occupies a strategic location just outside Abuja’s city centre and is primarily a residential and premium commercial area.

Erwan Garnier, Senior Director, Development, Africa, Radisson Hotel Group, said:

“We are delighted to introduce the fast-growing, upscale, Radisson brand to Abuja with what is set to be a landmark hotel and key contributor to the countries positive travel and tourism industry. It will perfectly complement our two hotels currently under development in the city, Radisson Collection Abuja ASO Tower, scheduled to open in 2022 and Radisson Blu Abuja City Centre, on track to open its doors in 2024. Beyond Abuja, our expansion strategy in Nigeria focuses on Lagos and Port Harcourt as well as the countries six main state capital cities.”

Commenting on the group’s development plans in Nigeria, Ramsay Rankoussi, Vice President, Development, Africa & Turkey, Radisson Hotel Group, said:

“In line with our strategic review across the continent and further supporting our ambitions across Africa to reach over 150 hotels within the next five years, Nigeria represents one of our core focus growth markets. I take this opportunity to thank our partner for this new addition and we certainly look forward to further reinforcing our presence across the country in the coming years. We aim to accelerate our presence across Nigeria, predominantly through conversions and new build hotels but also with a diversified offering from business hotels to serviced apartments and mixed-use developments.

“The 100-room hotel will comprise of various standard room types and suites, furnished with contemporary layered styling and a Scandinavian-inspired aesthetic. This design will flow through the hotels four restaurants and bars too, from the lobby bar and café and all-day-dining restaurant to the restaurant and pool terraces and Business Class Lounge. The hotel will also feature a fully equipped gym and an outdoor swimming pool, providing guests with a harmonious business and leisure experience.

“The meetings and events space of 242 sqm will be made up of three meeting rooms, a boardroom and a pre-assembly area.”

Prince Ify Godfrey Ejim, Chief Operating Officer, 1st Impression Investment Company Limited, the hotel’s owning company, said:

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Radisson Hotel Group in introducing the Radisson brand to Abuja, the countries powerhouse city.

With a combination of endless aesthetic beauty and world-class hospitality, together, I believe we will create the city’s must-visit hotel.”

