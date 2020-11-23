MSMEs Survival Fund: Payroll Support beneficiaries applaud FG

By Chijioke Okoronkwo

Abuja, Nov. 23, 2020 Some beneficiaries of the Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) Payroll Support Scheme across the country have expressed their gratitude to the Federal Government.

Mr Laolu Akande, the Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the President, Office of the Vice President in a statement in Abuja, said the beneficiaries expressed their feelings in randomly selected testimonials collated by the presidency.

He said that the beneficiaries were excited at the receipt of N30, 000 and N50, 000 salary alerts.

Payroll Support Scheme is under the MSMEs Survival Fund – a component of the Economic Sustainability Plan (ESP) drafted by the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo-led Economic Sustainability Committee (ESC) and approved by President Muhammadu Buhari.

He said that a total of 500,000 employees of businesses across the country were targeted to benefit from the scheme.

According to Akande, Lagos State has no fewer than 25,000 beneficiaries; Kano has 17,000 beneficiaries, Abia with 16,000, while the other states will get 13,000 beneficiaries each.

The beneficiaries commended the authorities for the transparent manner it was executing the scheme.

Mr Gabriel Jacob, the Chief Executive Officer of Gamandy Ventures, an agric-based outfit from Uyo, Akwa Ibom, whose employees were paid N30, 000 each on Nov. 20, said the scheme was real and credible.

“I am very happy that my company was selected and that I am a beneficiary of the Federal Government’s Survival Funds for MSMEs.

“Truly the fund has been very helpful to me in settling my workers’ salaries that was delayed due to the revenue crisis we had as the result of the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown.

“The Federal Government has been helpful in putting smiles on the faces of my workers and I am very grateful to the president for this kind gesture and will love to ask that fellow youths have more trust and confidence in him and his administration; thank you president and vice president,” he said.

Mr Ikenna Ibekwe of Valued Resources, a quarry/mining company in Ebonyi said that the Payroll Support Scheme was God-sent as seven out of his nine employees had been paid N30,000 each as salary under the scheme.

“I am grateful to the president for assisting small businesses like mine to pay their staff salaries.

“With this support, economic growth and jobs are sustained; let me encourage many Nigerians, particularly the youths to constantly participate in this administration’s economic and empowerment programmes.

“This government has demonstrated commitment and fulfillment of promises made to citizenry. These programmes are real,” he said.

Also, Mr Jasper Oshim of Tryhada Trade Resources Nigeria Ltd., a pharmaceutical outfit located in Abakaliki and Mrs Onyekachi Igwe of Henjico Global Enterprise, an oil palm processing company located in Umuhuali in Ebonyi State said they were grateful.

They said that workers in their companies were paid N30, 000 and N50, 000 respectively under the MSME Payroll Support.

Also in Ebonyi, Dr Eze Richard, the CEO of Anglozortic International Ltd., Abakaliki, Mr Chimaobi Nwachukwu, a direct beneficiary and employee of Access Communication, Abakaliki, Mr Nwoba Solomon of Versim Nigeria Ltd., Abakaliki, Ebonyi, said their employees had benefitted from the scheme.

In Niger State, Mr Kingsley Nwazufu of Emkingstual Global, a fashion outfit located in Minna, whose 10 employees received N30, 000 each under the scheme, said that the Federal Government’s Survival Fund was real.

“I speak as a beneficiary; all members of my staff who were registered received the fund.

“ Likewise, some of my close associates who are company owners also benefited from it as all their staff were also paid,” he said.

A beneficiary in the education sector, Mrs Onyinyechi Nwakaego of SGR Children Academy located in Suleja, Niger State could not hide her joy as staff in her school received N30, 000 under the scheme.

Mr Chukwuma Wisdoam from the Federal Capital Territory said the Payroll Support was real as his staff got paid.

Other beneficiaries who testified were Oko Anthonia Chijioke of Trenod International School, Lokogoma Abuja Obinna Onyeabor, the Chairman, Chesterdor Global Resources, Enugu, Okuro Anita, Chief Executive Officer, Datech, a marketing outfit based in Yenegoa, Bayelsa.

Mary Azubuike, a direct beneficiary and employee of Gold-Chumet Integrated Services, Nnewi, Anambra State, Mr Amaechi Ferdinand of Fedzo Diagnostic and laboratory services, Owerri, Imo, Mrs Enoch Chinyere of Erified Nigeria Ltd., Kaduna gave their testimonies.

Testimonies also came from evangelist Offor Ogadinma, the Chairman, Ubaferb ventures, Mushin, Mr Henry Ananaba, a direct beneficiary and staff of Kings Unity Senior Secondary School, Ugwunabgo Local Government Area, Abia.

Registration for the MSMEs Payroll Support of the Survival Fund started on Sept. 21 for different categories of MSMEs – education, hospitality and other sectors (general); and ended on Oct; 15.

