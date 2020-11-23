Haircare Market In Africa- Featuring Amka Products (Pty) Ltd., Combe Inc., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Among Others | Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Market Growth, Opportunities and Forecast 2024

Worried about the impact of COVID-19 on your Business? Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios, Estimates, the impact of lockdown, and Customer Behaviour.
The report on the haircare market in Africa provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the demand for natural haircare products.
The haircare market in Africa analysis includes the product segment and geography landscape. This study identifies the partnership of vendors with salons as one of the prime reasons driving the haircare market in Africa growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters
The haircare market in Africa covers the following areas:
Haircare Market In Africa Sizing
Haircare Market In Africa Forecast
Haircare Market In Africa Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Amka Products (Pty) Ltd.
- Combe Inc.
- Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
- Johnson & Johnson
- L’Oréal SA
- Revlon Inc.
- Shiseido Co. Ltd.
- The Estée Lauder Co. Inc.
- The Procter & Gamble Co.
-
and Unilever Group.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 – 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product placement
- Shampoo – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Conditioner – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Hair color – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Hair styling products – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Other haircare products – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- South Africa – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Nigeria – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Kenya – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Rest of Africa – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by geography
Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- Market drivers
- Volume driver – Demand led growth
- Volume driver – Supply led growth
- Volume driver – External factors
- Volume driver – Demand shift in adjacent markets
- Price driver – Inflation
- Price driver – Shift from lower to higher priced units
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
