Gov. Fintiri presents 2021 N140bn budget for Adamawa

By Muhammad Adam

Yola, Nov. 23, 2020 Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa on Monday presented a budget of N140.03billion for 2021 to the state House of Assembly for approval.

Speaking at the ceremony in Yola, Fintiri said that the budget tagged “Budget of Stabilisation”, was aimed at consolidating the modest achievements recorded by his administration towards developing the state.

The governor said that the budget was made up of N67.216 billion recurrent expenditure, representing 48 per cent and N72.817 billion capital expenditure, representing 52 per cent.

“Furthermore, the government is considering plans to access long term finance from the capital market by floating bonds to finance some viable projects in the budget,” Fintiri said.

He said that the budget was aimed at completing all on-going projects to reduce the stock of uncompleted projects in 2021, in line with the government’s policy.

“We are determined to translate the lofty programmes of this budget into reality by being deliberate, prudent, disciplined and transparent in the application of the lean resources we hope to receive.

“I, therefore, look forward to your full cooperation,” Fintiri said.

The governor said that the top priorities of the 2021 budget included works, education, health, agriculture and general administration.

Responding, the Speaker of the House Mr Aminu Iya-Abbas, assured that the lawmakers would deliberate on the budget soon for immediate passage.

Like this: Like Loading...