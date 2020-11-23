Empowerment: Sen. Akwashiki distributes items worth N118m to constituents in Nasarawa

By Awayi Kuje

Akwanga (Nasarawa State), Nov. 22, 2020 Sen. Godiya Akwashiki (APC-Nasarawa North) has distributed items worth N118 million to his constituents to empower them and improve their standard of living.

Akwashiki, who is the Chairman, Senate Committee on Employment, Labour and Productivity, distributed the items on Sunday in Akwanga, Nasarawa State.

He said that the gesture was to fulfill one of his campaign promises to the people of his senatorial district.

“Today is one of my happiest days. It is a day that I am fulfilling one of my campaign promises to my constituents,” Akwashiki, a former deputy speaker in state House of Assembly, said.

Naija247news reports that the items distributed included 442 grinding machines, 443 sewing machines, 771 welding machines, 196 motorcycles, three Peugeot saloon cars and 796 three-phase pre-paid metres.

“Since my assumption in office, I have done a lot in the areas of road construction, education, infrastructural development, electricity as well as youth and women empowerment.

“Today, I am distributing these materials, worth N118 million. They are aimed at empowering you and improve your standard of living.

“Let me also assure you that I will continue to provide you with purposeful and quality leadership in order to justify the mandate you have given me to represent you at the Senate,” he said.

According to him, plans are also on ground to empower another set of people within the senatorial district to better their lots.

Akwashiki also assured of quality and sound representation at the National Assembly.

The lawmaker called on the people of his senatorial district and the state at large to continue their prayers and support for him and government at all levels to enable them succeed.

Also speaking at the occasion, Gov. Abdullahi Sule lauded Akwashiki for impacting positively on the lives of his constituents.

Sule, represented by his Special Adviser on Youth and Sports, Mr Yakubu Kwanta, said that government would collaborate with the senator to improve the standard of living of the people of the senatorial district and the state in general.

The Deputy Speaker of the state assembly, Mr Nehemiah Dandaura and Dr Dominic Bako, the Director-General, state Bureau for Public Procurement also commended Akwashiki for the gesture.

They urged the lawmaker to continue to remain focused, while praying to God to bless him abundantly.

