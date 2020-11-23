Abia LG poll: APC candidate vows to break jinx as first elected female chairman

By Leonard Okachie

Umuahia, Nov. 23, 2020 Chief Nnenna Ogbonna, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Umuahia North Local Government Area (LGA), says she will break the jinx by becoming the first elected female council chairman in Abia.

Ogbonna said this on Monday at a meeting of APC Isingwu Ward held at Umuda Okorocha, saying she was confident she would win the chairmanship of the council on Dec. 8 poll.

She promised to bring developmental projects to Umuahia north, pointing out that the area required great transformation as the host of the Abia Government House.

She promised to give women effective representation, saying that they would rejoice under her administration.

She said: “I am going to break the barrier because no woman has ever been there as chairman of the local government, appointed or elected.

“As it is now, no woman has even tried the primary, except me.

“I won the APC primary and I’m also going to set another record as the first woman to emerge as chairman.”

In a remark, the party Chairman in the ward, Mr Ogbonna Uwaoma, said he was upbeat that his party would not only clinch the ward but the entire LGA.

Uwaoma assured the candidate of their support, describing the ward as the stronghold of APC.

He said the meeting was meant to sensitise party members on arrangements and strategies being put on ground for the poll.

Also, Rev. Chuks Alozie, an APC stalwart in the area, expressed confidence that the party would sweep the councillorship and chairmanship positions at the poll.

Alozie said that Isingwu was an APC ward, citing the party’s exploits during the 2019 general elections in the area.

“Now that the All Progressives Grand Alliance has collapsed into APC, it means we have more supporters and more party faithful,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Abia State Independent Electoral Commission has slated the council polls in the 17 LGAs for Dec. 18.

