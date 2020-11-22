Umahi’s defection shows non-negotiation of Igbo Presidency come 2023 – Group

By Stanley Nwanosike

Enugu, Nov. 20, 2020 The Opportunity is Given International (OGI), a socio-political group, says Gov. Dave Umahi’s defection to All Progressives Congress (APC) is a pointer to the non-negotiation of Igbo Presidency come 2023.

The Executive Director of OGI, Dr Chimbo Obieze, told newsmen in Enugu on Friday that Umahi’s move was a welcome development.

Obieze noted that the South-East and in particular the Igbo people would not settle for “vice or deputy’’ to any party, political or power sharing arrangement in the country.

According to him, the Igbo agitation to get a shot at the presidency come 2023 General Election is a very serious national matter, which other tribes and political inclinations must give due consideration to.

“From recent history and how we are being treated, Umahi is right to say that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has no respect and has not accommodated the Igbo enough even with our over 20 years loyalty to the PDP.

“If we will make it to the Presidency in 2023 the Igbo must leave unserious political parties and go into serious political negotiation with serious political parties.

“Enough of this deceit,’’ he said.

Obieze recalled that in the 1999 General Election, the Nigerian politicians then zoned the presidency to the South-West and two great sons of the South-West emerged in the two dominant parties in the country.

“The same political arrangement is highly possible for the South-East, as the zone remains the only left in Southern Nigeria to produce a president since the emergence of civilian rule in 1999.

“Politicians and power brokers from the South-East should ensure they negotiate with this mindset since it had worked recently in the country,’’ he said.

The executive director noted that the Igbo hold the economic development of the country, adding that “it is clear that an Igbo presidency would bring the spirit of enterprise and industry in the running of the country.’’

“The Igbo, scattered all over the country with their huge investments have the unity and indivisibility of the country at heart.

“They are always agents of development throughout the country,’’ he said.

Like this: Like Loading...