Schools Urged to register students for the PZ Cussons Chemistry Challenge 2020 Virtual Edition

Nigeria’s number one pure science competition, PZ Cussons Chemistry Challenge (PZCCC) competition has commenced registration for its 7th edition.

All SS2 Chemistry Students across Nigeria can now visit www.pzchemistrychallenge.com for an opportunity to win part of over half a million in cash prizes earmarked for the 2020 edition.

For this year’s edition, all the stages of the competition, including the finals will take place online. Registration and the first stage of the competition which is the online CBT will run from 13th November to 2nd of December 2020. There is no limit to the number of participating students per school.

Since its inception in 2013 the PZ Cussons Chemistry Challenge has reached over ten thousand students across the country.

Speaking at the kick-off of PZCCC 2020; the Head of Marketing, Africa, PZ Cussons, Daniel Gyefour said “PZ Cussons, in its promise to remain supportive of the learning of Chemistry in Nigerian Secondary schools, has decided to host an abridged virtual edition for 2020 regardless of the global pandemic.

This year’s virtual edition would be Pan Nigerian.

Speaking on the modalities of this year’s competition the Brand Manager, Premier, Mrs Eniola Ogunlade said “the PZCCC 2020 is open to all SS 2 students schooling in Nigeria only.

Candidates who successfully scale through the first phase would sit for another online computer based test at a date that would be communicated to all 1500 students who qualify.

Subsequently, only the top 20 students from stage 2 would progress to the virtual Practical phase. The best 10 from the practical phase will compete virtually for a chance to be crowned the PZ Cussons Chemistry Challenge 2020 champion.

The competition, which is an initiative of the PZ Cussons Nigeria foundation, is supported by one of its premium brands – Premier.

PZ Cussons Nigeria Foundation has been helping Nigerian communities by supporting projects in the areas of education, potable water, health, and empowerment.

The Foundation has completed over 58 projects in different parts of the country after the launch in 2007.

