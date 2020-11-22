Rail project: Lagos govt closes Abule level crossing on Saturday and Sunday

By Yemi Adeleye

Lagos, Nov. 20, 2020 The Lagos State Government has announced the closure of Abule railway level crossing along Apapa end between Saturday and Sunday for the ongoing Lagos-Ibadan Standard Guage rail project.

Mrs Bolanle Ogunlola, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Transportation, said in a statement on Friday in Lagos that the step was for the Nigerian Railway Modernisation Project (Lagos-Ibadan section) with extension to Lagos Port, Apapa.

She said that the construction company handling the project, China Civil Engineering Construction Company (CCECC) Nigeria Limited, would commence the track construction at 5 a.m. on Saturday and finish by 8 p.m. on Sunday.

“As a result of the ongoing construction on the aforementioned route, the new Costain Bridge will be opened to all motorists on Nov. 19, to serve as an alternative route for motorists plying the axis to aid their movement.

“Motorists coming from Oyingbo to access Funsho Williams Avenue, Iponri, Surulere are advised to connect the newly constructed Costain Bridge through Apapa Road to their destinations.

“Motorists from Eko Bridge heading toward Iponri, Funsho Williams Avenue will also utilise the newly constructed Costain Bridge through Costain round about to reach their destinations.

“Road users that are in Apapa, Iganmu and Lagos Island from Funsho Williams Avenue, Surulere, Iponri can use the newly constructed bridge to Costain round about,” she said.

According to her, traffic coming from Franklin Street, Park Road and Abule-Nla Road that want to connect Iponri/Funsho Williams Avenue will be diverted to Apapa Road through Ademuyiwa and Ijero Street to connect Costain round about to link the newly constructed bridge.

“Road users are, therefore, advised to comply with the state’s traffic management personnel, traffic directions and road signals to minimize inconveniences that may be experienced while construction work lasts.

“The Lagos State Government hereby appeal to residents, especially motorists, that ply these corridors to bear the pains,” the Spokesperson said.

She added that the project was aimed at achieving a seamless Multi Modal Transport System that would meet the transportation needs of a larger population.

