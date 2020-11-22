Police to Deploy 9,694 Men for Community Policing as EU Delivers Equipment to MNJTF…

In the just concluded week, the Ministry of Police Affairs stated that 9,694 special policemen, graduating from its police colleges across the country, would be deployed to various communities in the country.

According to the spokesman, Ministry of Police Affairs, Mr. Seyi Odutayo, the special constabularies have undergone training in the following areas: basic police duties; rule of law; police-community relations; intelligence gathering; neighborhood policing; human rights; and the consequences of abuse of office in a democratic setting.

Reportedly, the deployment of the pioneer special constabularies to various communities is expected to form the nucleus of community policing initiative and reform agenda of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration even as it was envisioned to help bring policing closer to the people at the grassroot in order to effectively curb crime and criminality.

This was as the Minister of Police Affairs, Mr. Muhammad Dingyadi expected that the knowledge acquired by the constables during training on respect of human rights in a democratic setting should forestall infractions that led to the recent “EndSARS” protest.

Meanwhile, in a bid to further curb the challenge of insecurity in the Northeastern part of the country, the European Union on Monday, November 16, 2020 delivered Command Control Communication and Information System (C3IS) equipment to the Multinational Joint Taskforce (MNJTF) to enhance its operations.

According to the Force Commander, Major General Ibrahim Yusuf, the C3IS equipment would play a major role in enhancing the operational performance of the troops, as it activates strategic and operational communication capabilities within the MNJTF areas of operations.

Specifically, the C3IS would enable conveyance of classified messages and communication through a secured network.

The recent issues around EndSARS campaign and police brultality showed that Nigeria needs internal security operatives who fully understand the rule of law, have absolute respect for human rights, and are able to build relationship with the citizens.

Hence, we think the deployment of the trained constables to communities would serve as a litmus test to substantiate the capacity of the current administration to estabilsh a policing model which can seamlessly be integrated into communities for effective internal security.

