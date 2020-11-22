Police confirm abduction of Nasarawa APC chairman

By Isaac Ukpoju

Lafia, Nov. 22, 2020 The Police Command in Nasarawa State has confirmed the abduction of the state chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Mr Philip Shekwo, by gunmen on Saturday.

Mr Bola Longe, Commissioner of Police in the state, confirmed the incident to newsmen on Sunday in Lafia.

Longe said that the APC chairman was abducted from his residence in Bukan-Sidi, Lafia around 11 p.m. on Saturday.

Longe said the police had been deployed to comb the various forests and flashpoints in the state to ensure the rescue of the APC chieftain.

Like this: Like Loading...